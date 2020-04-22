Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.71

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $6.21. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 24,666,325 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64.

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,142,000.

