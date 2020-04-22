Ironbark Zinc (ASX:IBG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Ironbark Zinc shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,961,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

In other news, insider Danny Segman acquired 3,916,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,001.16 ($33,334.15). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,818,873 shares of company stock worth $89,496.

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its principal project is the Citronen project in northern-Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

