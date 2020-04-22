Cash Converters International (ASX:CCV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cash Converters International Ltd (ASX:CCV)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. Cash Converters International shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 53,370 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.20.

Cash Converters International Company Profile (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The company engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide; and retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as in cash advance and pawn broking operations through corporate owned stores in Australia.

