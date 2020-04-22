OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.75

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and traded as low as $27.44. OMV shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 3,706 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMVJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get OMV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.21). OMV had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OMV AG will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.