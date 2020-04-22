Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.38. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 342,729 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 296.54% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

