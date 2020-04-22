Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $6.20. Interfor shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 346,277 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.97.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$456.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interfor Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

