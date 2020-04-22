Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.40. Active Energy Group shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 359,369 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,848.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.47.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

