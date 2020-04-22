GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 236,956 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

GB Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TransAtlantic Petroleum Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33
TransAtlantic Petroleum Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33
Financial 15 Split Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81
Financial 15 Split Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89
Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.28
Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.28
Accord Financial Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00
Accord Financial Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report