Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $61.89.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

