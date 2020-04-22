Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Decreases By 5.3%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 2,502,900 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $194,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.21. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TransAtlantic Petroleum Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33
TransAtlantic Petroleum Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33
Financial 15 Split Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81
Financial 15 Split Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89
Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.28
Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.28
Accord Financial Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00
Accord Financial Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.59


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report