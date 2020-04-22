Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Decreases By 5.3%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 2,502,900 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $194,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.21. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

