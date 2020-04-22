Short Interest in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Declines By 6.3%

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 3,246,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $31.54.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
