Short Interest in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Declines By 6.3%

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 3,246,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

