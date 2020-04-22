Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TCX opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $565.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tucows currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Tucows news, VP Bret Fausett acquired 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,965.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,965. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $69,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,475.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

