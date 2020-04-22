Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Update

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 8,118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $148.20 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.50, a P/E/G ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

