Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 371,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 241,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

