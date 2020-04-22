Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Down 6.4% in March

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SVBI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Severn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Severn Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Severn Bancorp worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVBI. ValuEngine cut Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Severn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

