Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 2,467,200 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,486.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $120,484.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,876 shares of company stock valued at $745,654. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCMD stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $946.97 million, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

