$26.15 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $26.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $26.20 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $25.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $105.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.95 million, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $117.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In related news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSSC stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

