Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Update

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 14,561,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,045,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,656,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $24,702,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.