Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.50. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.03.

Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

