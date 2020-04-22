Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Evercore cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at C$17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at C$502,567.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.