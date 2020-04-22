Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $334.40

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $334.40 and traded as low as $210.00. Playtech shares last traded at $210.60, with a volume of 1,102,065 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Playtech to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 548 ($7.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 181 ($2.38) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.14 ($4.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 334.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

In other news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

About Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

