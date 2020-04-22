Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) PT Lowered to GBX 95

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.
KYGA stock opened at GBX 104.90 ($1.38) on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57.62 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of £121.30 ($159.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 million and a P/E ratio of 32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.06.
Kerry Group Company Profile
