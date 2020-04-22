Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) PT Lowered to GBX 95

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

KYGA stock opened at GBX 104.90 ($1.38) on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57.62 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of £121.30 ($159.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 million and a P/E ratio of 32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,508.06.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

