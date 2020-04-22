PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNXN opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

CNXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

