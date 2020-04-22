Clean Harbors (CLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLH opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

