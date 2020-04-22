Belden (BDC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

