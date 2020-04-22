Brightcove (BCOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

