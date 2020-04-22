Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Blue Apron to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,501. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

APRN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

