Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Blue Apron to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. On average, analysts expect Blue Apron to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,501. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

APRN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Story: Overbought

Earnings History for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Belden to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Belden to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Brightcove to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Brightcove to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Antero Resources Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Antero Resources Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Blue Apron Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Blue Apron Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
AGNC Investment Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
AGNC Investment Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Exco Technologies Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Exco Technologies Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report