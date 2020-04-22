AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

