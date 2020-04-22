Mobileiron (MOBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Mobileiron has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $556.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

