British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank decreased their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($47.61).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,871 ($37.77) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,850.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,043.58.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

