British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank decreased their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($47.61).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,871 ($37.77) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,850.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,043.58.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

