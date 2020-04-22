Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Euronet Worldwide has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.95-0.95 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ~$0.95 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.11.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

