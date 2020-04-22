Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

