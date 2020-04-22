Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,700 ($127.60) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,254.57 ($108.58).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET opened at GBX 7,810 ($102.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,685.04. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.