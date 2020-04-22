Kraton (KRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kraton to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Kraton has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $314.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63.

KRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Kraton from $24.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

