Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA: FRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/3/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.50 ($69.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €37.50 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.50 ($69.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €37.50 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/23/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €42.90 ($49.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/3/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €72.10 ($83.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRE stock opened at €36.74 ($42.72) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.57.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

