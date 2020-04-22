Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASOS (LON: ASC) recently:

4/17/2020 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,800 ($49.99).

4/14/2020 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

4/13/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/8/2020 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

4/8/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/7/2020 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – ASOS had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/27/2020 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2020 – ASOS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/6/2020 – ASOS had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/26/2020 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,197 ($28.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,857.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,836.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASOS plc will post 8086.7333743 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39). Insiders have bought 1,003,129 shares of company stock worth $2,109,730,740 over the last ninety days.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

