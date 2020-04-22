Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.76.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $145.91.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after buying an additional 123,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mastercraft Boat
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mastercraft Boat
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASOS
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASOS
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando
Lindblad Expeditions – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Lindblad Expeditions – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report