Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.76.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $145.91.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after buying an additional 123,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

