Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando (ZAL)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zalando (FRA: ZAL):

  • 4/22/2020 – Zalando was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/17/2020 – Zalando was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €44.30 ($51.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/3/2020 – Zalando was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/3/2020 – Zalando was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/1/2020 – Zalando was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/1/2020 – Zalando was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2020 – Zalando was given a new €44.30 ($51.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/26/2020 – Zalando was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2020 – Zalando was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2020 – Zalando was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2020 – Zalando was given a new €44.30 ($51.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/9/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/6/2020 – Zalando was given a new €52.80 ($61.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2020 – Zalando was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/28/2020 – Zalando was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €53.30 ($61.98) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2020 – Zalando was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2020 – Zalando was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €42.10 ($48.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.24. Zalando SE has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mastercraft Boat
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mastercraft Boat
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASOS
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASOS
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando
Lindblad Expeditions – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Lindblad Expeditions – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report