Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/15/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/11/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/16/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/29/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LIND stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 707,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

