Critical Survey: Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) & Fidus Investment (NYSE:FDUS)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -6.34% 115.16% 4.86% Fidus Investment 62.86% 8.39% 4.57%

Volatility and Risk

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidus Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.65%. Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 56.62%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Dividends

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidus Investment has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Fidus Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 1.20 -$24.28 million $1.17 10.44 Fidus Investment $77.11 million 2.71 $48.47 million $1.44 5.93

Fidus Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

