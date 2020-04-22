Head-To-Head Survey: DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Intesa Sanpaolo (NASDAQ:ISNPY)

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DNB Financial alerts:

37.1% of DNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of DNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. DNB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

DNB Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial 20.19% 9.48% 0.96% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNB Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial $51.37 million 3.90 $10.68 million $2.48 18.63 Intesa Sanpaolo $18.28 billion 1.41 $5.51 billion $1.70 5.21

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Financial. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DNB Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Intesa Sanpaolo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summary

DNB Financial beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, commercial networks and institutional clienteles, and other customers. It operates through a network of approximately 4,200 branches in Italy and 1,100 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.