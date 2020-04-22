Pagerduty (PD) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pagerduty to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pagerduty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Pagerduty Competitors 2324 10340 18109 972 2.56

Pagerduty presently has a consensus target price of $25.03, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98% Pagerduty Competitors -59.67% -92.87% -6.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagerduty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million -$50.34 million -27.44 Pagerduty Competitors $2.11 billion $343.73 million 4.28

Pagerduty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

