Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Shares of PG opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,986,238. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

