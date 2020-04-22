$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

