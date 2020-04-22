Contrasting WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. WesBanco pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 26.44% 7.82% 1.29% United Security Bancshares 29.98% 12.12% 1.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $600.97 million 2.53 $158.87 million $3.06 7.39 United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.35 $15.17 million N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WesBanco and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 3 3 0 2.50 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.57%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

WesBanco beats United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.