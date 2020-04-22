Head to Head Comparison: ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ABIOMED alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ABIOMED and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED 1 3 5 0 2.44 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

ABIOMED currently has a consensus target price of $224.80, indicating a potential upside of 36.66%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 711.03%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than ABIOMED.

Risk and Volatility

ABIOMED has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of ABIOMED shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ABIOMED and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED 29.14% 19.53% 17.26% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -263.14% -139.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABIOMED and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED $769.43 million 9.63 $259.02 million $3.60 45.69 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 237.13 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.