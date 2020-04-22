Critical Review: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) & Phoenix Tree (NYSE:HUIZ)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 10.46% 29.72% 7.64% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

88.6% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus price target of $110.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Phoenix Tree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $16.65 billion 2.90 $1.74 billion $4.66 20.55 Phoenix Tree $142.68 million 2.65 N/A N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Phoenix Tree on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Phoenix Tree

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, investment, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.