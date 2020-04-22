Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

FULC opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $207,495.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

