Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 146.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOLV.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 130 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a SEK 113 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Volvo alerts:

STO VOLV.B opened at SEK 120.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 146.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 148.19. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.