Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.00 ($47.67).

VOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

VOS opened at €31.90 ($37.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.79. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €23.60 ($27.44) and a twelve month high of €43.60 ($50.70).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Analyst Recommendations for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

